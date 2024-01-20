Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 13 Pro++ with 200MP Camera

Xiaomi has finally launched their Redmi Note 13 series to the global stage, and sitting at the very top of the lineup is the Redmi Note 13 Pro++. It is the most feature-packed Redmi Note device ever, with the Chinese giant giving it almost everything you would expect from a flagship smartphone such as an IP68 rating, a curved AMOLED display, and a high resolution 200MP main camera on the rear.





Soya_Cincau » / 🏆 16. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 13 Series in MalaysiaXiaomi has officially launched the new Redmi Note 13 smartphone series in Malaysia, offering four variants: Note 13 4G, Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro, and Note 13 Pro+.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 13 Pro+ with Premium-Level Photography and PerformanceXiaomi introduces the high-end variant, the Note 13 Pro+, under the Redmi Note 13 series. It offers premium-level photography, above average performance, and a sleek design with a curved display and thin bezels.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Series: The New Mid-Range KingXiaomi has released the Redmi Note 13 series, raising the bar for mid-range smartphones. With its powerful camera array and unbeatable performance, it can compete with high-end devices. The Pro models feature a 200MP camera and in-sensor zoom for stable and clear shots.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Xiaomi Unveils Specs of New Electric Vehicle SU7Xiaomi confirms the specs of its new electric vehicle, the SU7, which boasts impressive performance and speed.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

vivo X100 Pro: The Ultimate Camera SmartphoneThe vivo X100 Pro offers a well-tuned camera system with three 50MP cameras and an upgraded Zeiss lens coating for improved night photography.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

OPPO Reno11 Pro Review: Disappointing UpgradeOPPO recently brought over the Reno11 series to Malaysia, which is made up of the regular model and the higher-end Pro model. However, the Reno11 Pro disappoints with its lack of significant upgrades from the previous model.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »