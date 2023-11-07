Xiaomi Launches New Air Conditioner with Quick Cooling and Smart Features

The new Xiaomi air conditioner delivers quick cooling in 30 seconds and is equipped with a three-dimensional wide-angle air deflector. It is a high-efficiency, low-noise model thanks to its air duct system design. The air conditioner has a self-cleaning mechanism for keeping the gadget in optimal shape both internally and externally. It can provide cooling or heating at different levels of ambient temperature and supports Xiao AI voice control.

