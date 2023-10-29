Xiaomi launches Mijia Smart Electric Blanket 1.5m x 2m in China for 449 Yuan ($61)

Smart Electric Blanket measuring 1.5m x 2m, now open for pre-order at a price of 449 yuan ($61), with availability starting October 31.The electric blanket integrates a 400V ceramic core for efficient heating, ensuring rapid heat distribution, particularly in the leg and foot areas due to denser piping. It operates quietly at less than 25dB, minimizing noise during use. Notably, the blanket is designed to be safe when in contact with water, mitigating risks of electrical leakage.

The Mijia Smart Electric Blanket is energy-efficient, boasting a DC frequency conversion that consumes about 0.7 kWh of electricity per night. The safety features are extensive, including multiple levels of protection against overheating, leaks, low temperatures, bacterial growth, and more. The blanket automatically powers off after 15 hours of inactivity, has a child lock, and has an anti-tip power-off function.

The device supports Android and iOS systems and contains a wireless radio transmission module compliant with CMIIT standards. The blanket’s materials are 100% polyester fiber with a rubber droplet material of PVC resin, and it comes in two sizes. The main unit has a compact design with a 0.35L water tank capacity and operates within a safe temperature range., which is currently available for pre-order in China for 269 yuan ($37). headtopics.com

