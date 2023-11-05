Xiaomi Launches 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition Smartphone

Xiaomi has launched its new 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition smartphone, which has gained significant consumer interest and is facing scarcity in the market. The CEO, Lei Jun, has highlighted the challenges of working with titanium due to its high cost and complexity in processing, leading to slower production rates. The phone's high material quality makes it resistant to fingerprint marks. The phone is not a limited edition, and production will scale up in the future.

