Xiaomi Fan Festival Returns with Special Deals and Promotions for Malaysian Fans

Xiaomi announces the return of the Xiaomi Fan Festival for this year, happening as always on the 6th of April in conjunction with the company’s founding anniversary. As part of this year’s celebration, the 2024 Xiaomi Fan Festival will bring special activities and promotions for Malaysian Xiaomi fans. For starters, Xiaomi will be having a number of special deals and promotions throughout the month. From now till the 15th of April, you’ll find offers for the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 5G and the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G from the official Xiaomi store on Lazada and Shopee, which includes a free pair of Redmi Buds 4 Active true wireless earbuds with your purchase. On top of that, from 11 April onwards, Malaysians will be able to purchase Xiaomi products directly from their official website. To mark this occasion, from 11 April till 18 April, you’ll find special promos at 12PM to 2PM and 8PM to 10PM daily

