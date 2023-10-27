Xiaomi ends software support for Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, and Poco X3

the Xiaomi 14 series in China. These devices bring several upgrades. One of them is longer software support. Like the recently releasedThe above three smartphones were launched in the second half of 2020. Thus, their software support ends after 3 years, as per the company’s older policy.

They were released with MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Currently, they boot Android 12-based MIUI 14. In other words, in the last three years, they received two Android and MIUI updates. We can forgive the company for Poco X3 as it is a budget model. But the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro are affordable flagships powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chips. This duo can still last for years without compromising much on performance.

