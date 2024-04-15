Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro: A New Smartphone with Impressive Specifications

smartphone in China with an eye-catching design and a bunch of impressive specifications including a dual front camera system and the newly launched Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, which is a powerhouse made for modern flagship killer s.While the company has not revealed any official plans to debut this device in the global market, rumors suggest that the brand will be debuting it soon in India , under theThe phone is identified by the model numbers “24053PY09C” and “24053PY09I.

The rear camera system is Leica-optimized, including a 50MP OmniVision OV50E primary camera with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the phone includes LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Additional features include an in-screen fingerprint scanner, metal frame, heat dissipation unit, IR blaster, and linear motor. The device runs on HyperOS-based Android 14.

