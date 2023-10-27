Xiaomi 14 series uses displays from TCL CSOT

It was revealed that these phones use screens from a Chinese supplier. To be specific, they feature display panels from TCL CSOT.are almost identical with a few differences. The panel on the standard model is smaller and offers a slightly lower resolution. It even uses a different fingerprint sensor solution and is protected by an unnamed glass.

For starters, the Xiaomi 14 sports a 6.36-inch screen with a resolution of 2670 x 1200 pixels (1.5K) and 460 PPI. Whereas, the Xiaomi 14 Pro flaunts a larger 6.73-inch panel with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels (2K) and 522 PPI.. This new material reduces power consumption by more than 17% compared to the previous generation. It also enables up to 3,000 nits of local peak brightness level.

These 10-bit 1-120Hz LTPO screens support up to 12-bit software-based color depth. They have a 240Hz native touch sampling rate and up to 2160Hz software-based instant touch sampling rate. They cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and offer support for multiple HDR standards, such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HDR Vivid. Both panels have a centered punch-hole but the one on the pro model is slightly curved compared to a completely flat surface on the vanilla variant. headtopics.com

The pro variant has an ultra-thin fingerprint sensor underneath its display, which is protected by Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass. On the other hand, the standard model has a regular fingerprint sensor and its screen is protected by an unnamed glass.

Finally, the bezels on the Xiaomi 14 are the thinnest on a flat-screen smartphone. The top bezel measures just 1.61mm, while the bottom bezel is slightly thicker at 1.71mm. Xiaomi MiTu Children’s Phone Watch U1 Pro with built-in XiaoAI & video calling functions launched for 999 yuan ($137) headtopics.com

Xiaomi Wrist ECG Blood Pressure Recorder with one-click blood pressure measurement, fall detection launched
Xiaomi ends software support for Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, and Poco X3

