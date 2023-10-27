Xiaomi 14 Series Unboxing & Hands-on: Now Xiaomi knows how to make popular flagship phones

Thanks to the hot sales of the Xiaomi 13 in China, the Xiaomi Store was again very busy on the day of the Xiaomi 14’s launch. People couldn’t wait to see what the successor to the Xiaomi 13, the Xiaomi 14, actually looked like. It also shows that Xiaomi has made a lot of progress on its flagship phone.As usual, Xiaomi has differentiated the Standard and Pro versions in black and white. I chose to unbox the standard version first because I was more interested in it.

Compared to the Xiaomi 13, it’s clear that the design of the Xiaomi 14 is a step back. It’s comforting to know that even though the camera is bigger, the size and weight is about the same as the previous gen. As long as you don’t look at the camera module, the overall feel is very much like the Xiaomi 13.

The back of the Pro is pretty much the bigger version of the standard, nothing special about it. The surprise is all on the front. The display isn’t like the curved display before. It’s curved all around, but it barely affects the display area. It looks a bit like the HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro, but the flat bezels make it look tougher. headtopics.com

The chin is narrower than the 13, though our eyes can’t tell the difference. The Pro version has a bump in brightness compared to its predecessor, and the protective glass has switched to its own Dragon Crystal Glass. Anyway, both phones are top-of-the-line when it comes to screens, so there’s nothing to worry about.Both the Pro and the standard version use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with a 30% boost in CPU and 25% in GPU compared to its predecessor.

Battery and charging speed are decided by the size of the phone, so it’s to be expected that the standard version is not as good as the Pro version. You can find that they are not really that different, so this time it’s certainly possible to skip the specs and choose your favorite model based only on size. headtopics.com

The good news, is HyperOS has Google services inside, meaning apps like YouTube and Google Play can run on the Xiaomi 14. For more in-depth content, you will have to wait until we get the phone, stay tuned for our HyperOS deep review video.Other than the camera module design that is not to my personal taste, it’s a considerable improvement. Compared to the 13 series, the standard Xiaomi 14 has a more powerful camera and faster charging.

