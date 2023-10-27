Xiaomi 14 series: Brightest phone display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Leica cameras and first to run on Xiaomi HyperOS

Xiaomi has just unveiled its flagship of 2023, but thanks to timing and new advancements, it is the first phone in the world to feature tech for 2024. The series comes in two models – the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro.
In China, the standard comes with either 8, 12, or 16 GB of RAM, while the Pro model customers can choose between 12 or 16 GB. Xiaomi is offering up to 1TB of storage for both phones, which is useful with the Leica-branded cameras on the back. We have to wait and see which models will be available here in Malaysia when it launches.
variable aperture, an upgrade to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra which only went from ƒ/1.9 – ƒ/4.0. The variable aperture technology is the same system used in modern mirrorless cameras. The standard 14 is no slouch, with the 50MP main sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens and a similar 50MP ultra-wide camera and 50MP telephoto camera as the Pro model.More power than you can handle headtopics.com
Both phones get the Xiaomi Surge P2 chipset and a Xiaomi Surge G1 battery management chipset for high-efficiency battery management.HyperOS is the new name for Xiaomi’s flavour of Android. It was developed by Xiaomi over a period of 7 years. The HyperOS kernel is a fusion of Linux and self-developed Vela systems.
There is also a self-developed AI subsystem that allows for the implementation of cutting-edge AI capabilities. Called HyperMind, it utilizes active sensing capabilities of the device to provide users with active services. headtopics.com