Xiaomi 14’s UltraSpace storage expansion gives 8GB extra (real) storage on 256GB models

series has been met with much fanfare, thanks to the top-of-the-line specifications and features on offer. But there is one hidden surprise feature that hasn’t been talked about much—UltraSpace storage expansion.
In simpler terms, UltraSpace storage expansion is a feature that gives you more space on your smartphone without adding any extra physical storage. Typically, you’d sacrifice storage space for more virtual RAM, but Xiaomi’s implementation offers more storage instead—like pulling a rabbit out of a hat!
Xiaomi is cleverly using the space reserved for Over-Provisioning (OP) in the UFS memory chip for this. OP is a technique used to improve the performance and reliability of flash memory by reserving a portion of the storage space for tasks such as Wear Leveling ( headtopics.com
However, Xiaomi engineers found a way to free up this extra space without sacrificing performance or reliability. The company says it rewrote the system () firmware and optimized it to use much less space, freeing up 8/16GB on their 256/512GB storage models, giving them “264/528GB” of actual usable storage.
This is a significant increase in storage space, which can be useful for storing more applications, photos, videos, and other data. It is also worth noting that this technology does not require any additional hardware, so it does not increase the cost of the smartphone. headtopics.com