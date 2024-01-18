Xbox's January Developer Direct Showcases Upcoming Games

Xbox just held its January Developer Direct, which showcased a handful of its upcoming first-party games. If you missed out on the 50-minute stream and want to watch the whole thing, you can watch it here on Xbox’s YouTube channel, but if you want a quick rundown of everything they showed, read on. Avowed First up was Obsidian Entertainment, which showed off its upcoming fantasy RPG Avowed, which is set in the same universe as the team’s Pillars of Eternity series.

The gameplay showcase put a spotlight on the game’s first-person combat, which mixes both sword-swinging melee and wand-based magic. The team at Obsidian put a lot of focus on player choice, both in terms of how you build your character and playstyle, as well as story decisions you’ll make on quests throughout. Avowed will launch on PC and Xbox Series X/S and on Game Pass in the fall. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Next was Ninja Theory, who provided a new look at the long-awaited Hellblade sequel Senua’s Saga: Hellblade I





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Xbox's Biggest Flop Was A Decade Ahead Of Its TimeInsights into the inner workings of a massive game studio, people's lists of sexytime video game fantasies, and a legendary auteur admitting exhaustion. Xbox One's ambitious features were ahead of its time.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Resident Evil 2 Remake Coming to PlayStation Plus in JanuaryStarting on January 16, you’ll be able to download the Resident Evil 2 remake as a part of your PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscriptions. This month's catalog also includes other games such as an explosive open world game, a Borderlands spin-off, and some JRPG additions to the classics catalog.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

January's Biggest Stories in Video GamesFrom the surprisingly good new Prince of Persia game to new cast announcements for HBO’s The Last of Us, here’s our thoughts on the week’s biggest stories in and around video games.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Video Game Industry Layoffs Continue in 2024The video game industry is experiencing a wave of layoffs in 2024, following a trend from the previous year. The first round of layoffs occurred at VR games developer Archiact on January 4, 2024.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Malaysia's Biggest Obstacle Run, Viper King of the Mountain, Returns to Genting Highlands in January 2024Malaysia's biggest obstacle run, the Viper King of the Mountain event, is returning to Genting Highlands in January 2024! The Viper Challenge is an obstacle-based event where Malaysians can join in teams to conquer various challenges to reach the finish line and emerge as victors. It is a great team bonding activity that pushes individuals to their limits.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Essential Strategies for Starfield, Call of Duty, and Resident Evil RemakesThe first half of January can be a slow time for new game releases, but that also makes it a great time to tick some boxes on your backlog or revisit some old favorites. Read on for some of this week’s essential strategies for Starfield, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and some heckin’ great deals on Resident Evil remakes.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »