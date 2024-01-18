Xbox's January Developer Direct Showcases Upcoming Games

Xbox just held its January Developer Direct, which showcased a handful of its upcoming first-party games. If you missed out on the 50-minute stream and want to watch the whole thing, you can watch it here on Xbox’s YouTube channel, but if you want a quick rundown of everything they showed, read on. Avowed First up was Obsidian Entertainment, which showed off its upcoming fantasy RPG Avowed, which is set in the same universe as the team’s Pillars of Eternity series.
The gameplay showcase put a spotlight on the game’s first-person combat, which mixes both sword-swinging melee and wand-based magic. The team at Obsidian put a lot of focus on player choice, both in terms of how you build your character and playstyle, as well as story decisions you’ll make on quests throughout. Avowed will launch on PC and Xbox Series X/S and on Game Pass in the fall. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Next was Ninja Theory, who provided a new look at the long-awaited Hellblade sequel Senua’s Saga: Hellblade I
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »
Malaysia's Biggest Obstacle Run, Viper King of the Mountain, Returns to Genting Highlands in January 2024Malaysia's biggest obstacle run, the Viper King of the Mountain event, is returning to Genting Highlands in January 2024! The Viper Challenge is an obstacle-based event where Malaysians can join in teams to conquer various challenges to reach the finish line and emerge as victors. It is a great team bonding activity that pushes individuals to their limits.
Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »
Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »