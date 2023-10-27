X, Previously Twitter, To Compete With YouTube, LinkedIn In The Future

Elon Musk, the social media platform known as X, formerly Twitter, envisions his acquisition as being an 'everything app' akin to WeChat in China. As part of this effort, the former bird platform has started getting new features, even if some are locked behind a paywall. More recently, Musk has reportedly said that the platform will one day compete with YouTube and LinkedIn as it pursues new business lines.

Bloomberg reports that Musk and company CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a company-wide meeting to share their vision for the company. In addition to making X compete with the likes of YouTube and LinkedIn, which were specifically named, the duo also mentioned a desire to create a news wire service, named XWire. That being said, the report cites an anonymous source who claimed that the two executives of the company didn't provide further details on these plans.

The Verge reports that in the same call, Musk also wants X to be 'someone's entire financial life'. Though it remains to be seen if that will work as well as the company makes it sound, especially outside of the US. headtopics.com

