X Introduces Basic And Premium Plus Plans; Starts From RM13.13 Per Month

The Basic plan costs RM13.13 per month or RM140.57 per year, which offers post editing, longer posts, undo post, longer videos, the ability to download videos, a small reply boost, and more. It even gives customisation options but no access the creator hub, meaning that you won't get to offer subscriptions or receive ad revenue.

The Premium plan, priced at RM35 monthly or RM369 yearly, gives you all the Basic plan features as well as a 50% reduction in ads on your feed, a larger reply boost, and access to the creator hub. Finally, Premium Plus, which costs a whopping RM70 per month or RM738 per year, adds on a completely ad-free experience along with the 'largest reply boost'.

As of writing, the new plans are only being offered through X's desktop site. The iOS app limits the subscription option to only the standard Premium plan at a higher price of RM50 monthly, while Android users aren't able to subscribe at all. A few weeks ago, the platform rolled out a US$1 annual fee for new users in New Zealand and the Philippines, but it is unknown if or when this will be rolled out in Malaysia. headtopics.com

