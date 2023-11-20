Wonder Woman Game Won't Be a Live-Service Game, Says Publisher

We still know next to nothing about Wonder Woman, the new action-adventure game from Shadow of Mordor developers Monolith Productions. But we did learn one important detail this past weekend: It won’t be a live-service game, according to the project’s publisher.





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suicide Squad Publisher Promises Even More Live-Service GamesGet ready for future Batman and Harry Potter games to want even more money from your wallet

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »

Assassin’s Creed Publisher Continues To Downsize, Lays Off More StaffUbisoft Montreal laid off employees amid a new cost-cutting consolidation

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »

British publisher hails Sabah's triple Unesco crownsLONDON: A British natural history publisher has hailed Sabah's extraordinary triple-crown achievement as a powerful catalyst poised to rekindle a profound fascination with the state's exceptional wildlife.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83,16 Read more »

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Badges, Ranked From Worst To BestFrom Parachute Cap to Grappling Vine, here’s the best and worst of the upgrades

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »

Capcom: PC Game Mods Are ‘No Different’ Than CheatingThe Resident Evil and Monster Hunter publisher isn’t against modding, but does have concerns

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 85,54 Read more »

Thai music wonder and Blackpink superstar Lisa removed from Chinese social media after cabaret showKUALA LUMPUR: The public face of the Airfreight Forwarders Association of Malaysia (AFAM), Walter Culas, has passed away.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »