Woman turns orange after eating only carrots for three months

In an attempt to lose weight, a woman in China ate only carrots, which gave her an unexpected result, she turned orange!posted on Weibo by White Deer Videos, her diet allegedly began in July of this year, when she would only eat the vegetable for all of her meals. She would sometimes coat it with turmeric before frying it to make it more appealing.On China’s National Day holiday, the woman received the worst surprise of her life when she discovered her skin had turned orange.

Her friends upon discovering her skin had turned orange, advised her to see a doctor as soon as possible. After the doctor examined her, he informed her that her skin had turned orange due to her excessive consumption of carrots.

At the end of the day, the woman was advised to drink more water and avoid eating ‘colorful’ foods so that her skin could return to its normal complexion in two months. While the woman’s condition may appear bizarre and humorous to most, it is actually a real medical condition known as carotenemia.

Hence, when a person consumes an excessive amount of beta-carotene, the small intestine is unable to convert it all into Vitamin A, and it instead circulates in the bloodstream, causing the woman’s skin color to change, as it did.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: German-Israeli woman captured by Hamas confirmed deadThe 23-year-old was taken hostage at a music festival near the Gaza border.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Woman loses bid to get AG to prosecute brother after DNAAHigh Court rules there is no compelling prima facie evidence to justify challenging the attorney-general’s exercise of prosecutorial powers.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Woman loses more than RM230,000 to ‘Dato Samsul Anwar’, Tuan Ammar’IPOH: A 52-year-old teacher from Tanjung Malim claimed to have been deceived by a phone scam and lost more than RM230,000 to the syndicate. Perak poli...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Senior citizen denies caressing and hugging woman, claims trial in MelakaPETALING JAYA: Some parents have decided not to send their children to school during Palestine Solidarity Week over concerns of such programmes relating to conflicts in other countries.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Woman in moving car crushed to death by falling tree in KLMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Parisian police shoot, critically wound hijab-wearing woman over threatsFrance is on high alert after the Oct 13 murder of a schoolteacher in a suspected Islamist attack.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕