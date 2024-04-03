Woman Irons Old Banknotes to Get Them Crisp and Flat

With Hari Raya Aidilfitri coming soon, many people are preparing for the celebrations by cleaning up the house and heading to the bank to get new notes to fill up the “sampul Raya” or “green packets.” However, it’s not easy to get new, fresh notes from the bank due to limited stock. A local woman had difficulty getting new banknotes and had come up with a solution.

In a TikTok video, a woman known as DK (@dkremy) tickled netizens after she filmed herself ironing “old” banknotes to get them crisp and flat like new banknotes. DK lightly soaked the ringgit notes in water before ironing them on a flat, wooden surface. Now that she has “new old” notes, she said she’s all set for Raya

