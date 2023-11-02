Woman held in Australia after suspected mushroom poisoning deaths

Four people were taken to hospital on July 30 when they became ill after eating a meal at a home near Melbourne, in the state of Victoria. Two women, aged 66 and 70, died in hospital on Aug 4, while a 70-year-old man died on Aug 5.Police said the woman 49-year-old was arrested at her home in Leongatha, near Melbourne, on Thursday morning and would be interviewed in relation to the incident.

“Unless you are an expert, do not pick and eat wild mushrooms in Victoria,“ the department warned.-Bernama-dpa

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Australian woman arrested in lethal mushroom mysteryErin Patterson’s estranged parents-in-law died within a week after consuming the dish.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Sons of Australian jailed in China push for ‘miracle’ releasePrime Minister Anthony Albanese has been urged to raise their father’s plight on his trip to Beijing.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Residents in Australian state urged to flee as wildfires blazeThe blazes in the area also affected the neighbouring state of New South Wales to the south.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Boy, 10, dies in Australian school after being trapped under liftSYDNEY: Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) confirmed the death of a 10-year-old boy on Wednesday, after he was trapped under an e...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Polis Australia siasat punca kebakaran belukar di QueenslandSYDNEY: Polis Australia sedang menyiasat punca kebakaran belukar di empat lokasi di wilayah Sunshine Coast Queensland sejak dua minggu lalu memandangk...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Woman in moving car crushed to death by falling tree in KLMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕