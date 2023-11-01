Woman gets jail for trying to bribe Singapore’s Changi Airport staff with S$70 to let her board flight without valid visa

Today, the woman, 52-year-old Chinese national Zeng Xiuying, was sentenced to four weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to offering a gratification to an agent under the Prevention of Corruption Act.The court heard that on the afternoon of October 16 this year, Zeng and her companion Wu Zhangwang arrived in Singapore at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on a flight from Koh Samui, Thailand.

When they arrived at departure gate C15, they were screened by Suriah Samsi, an agent of KLM employed by Sats Security Services.As the two did not possess valid visas to travel to Amsterdam, Suriah denied them entry to the boarding area and flagged the matter to other KLM staff.Ronald Michael Jansen, a Certis Cisco officer, was asked to help inform Zeng and Wu, in Mandarin, that they were not permitted to board.

He later noticed that both Zeng and Wu were still near the departure gate, talking to other auxiliary police officers, and decided to approach them again. When he returned to speak to Zeng, she gave him her travel itinerary with a bundle of US dollar notes concealed in it. Jansen again rejected the money and left.At some point later, while the pair were still near departure gate C15, Suriah asked for Zeng’s passport to ascertain her travel history.

During investigations, Zeng admitted that she had tried to bribe both officers so that they could help her and her companion board the KLM flight to Amsterdam. In court, Zeng, who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lighter sentence as she claimed that she gave the officers the money so that they could help her ask the airline for the reason she could not board the plane.

