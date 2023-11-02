Woman from China works as a waitress in KL restaurant for a day, earns RM100

Recently, a woman from China decided to try her hand at working as a waitress at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur and boy, was she unprepared for the physical toil that she had to go through.video that she had heard that the cost of living in Malaysia was high but the salaries were on the low end.

So, she decided to put the statement to the test and find out how much she could earn in a day of hard work as a waitress. In her video, she arrives at work at 11am and is given a to-do list which includes cleaning the glass doors, sweeping the floor and memorising the names of 200 dishes in the menu. By 12pm, customers made their way in and Gigi escorted them to their seats before serving them their dishes and tea.

By evening, Gigi was “too tired to even move” but pushed through. She still had to entertain the customers by singing ‘happy birthday’ along with other members of the staff. Gigi’s day as a waitress finally came to an end at 11.16pm where she found herself thrilled at the idea of returning home after nearly 12 hours of work.

But, before she left, the restaurant manager handed her RM100 for her efforts, which surprised and touched GiGi. Although she was exhausted by the end of it, Gigi stated in the video that the RM100 was worth the hard day’s work before adding that it was a tiring gig but no job is without its fair share of challenges.‘RM100 isn’t a lot,‘ one user wrote. Being a waiter is difficult and exhausting,” commented a user. Another user added, ‘the salary appears to be too low.’

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THERAKYATPOST: [Video] Gelagat Rider Makanan Selamba Minta RM100 Dari Vincent Tan Buat Ramai TerhiburSeorang rider Foodpanda dengan bersahaja meminjam RM100 daripada Vincent Tan ketika ditemui di sekitar Bukit Bintang.

Source: therakyatpost | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Senior citizen denies caressing and hugging woman, claims trial in MelakaPETALING JAYA: Some parents have decided not to send their children to school during Palestine Solidarity Week over concerns of such programmes relating to conflicts in other countries.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Woman in moving car crushed to death by falling tree in KLMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Parisian police shoot, critically wound hijab-wearing woman over threatsFrance is on high alert after the Oct 13 murder of a schoolteacher in a suspected Islamist attack.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Woman shouting ‘You’re all going to die’ shot by police in Paris metroPARIS, Oct 31 — Paris police shot and critically wounded a woman wearing a hijab who was behaving in a threatening manner and shouted “Allahu Akbar” and “You’re all going...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

WORLDOFBUZZ: M'sian Woman Marries Her Late Fiance's Brother 4 Months After He Passed AwayFate really has a mysterious way of bringing 2 people together. A Malaysian woman in Tanah Merah, Kelantan recently got married to a man, who is the brother

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more ⮕