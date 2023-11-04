Woman demands ex-colleague to attend her wedding to return cash gift

A woman in China recently went viral after she had tried to convince an ex-colleague to attend her wedding just because she wanted him to return a cash wedding gift of 400 yuan (RM260) she had given to him when he tied the knot. According to the South China Morning Post, the woman surnamed Huang had complained about the former colleague who declined an invitation to her nuptials on social media. She was convinced he did so to avoid returning the favour she did when he tied the knot.
“I gave him a gift when he got married, which means I am obligated to invite him to my wedding,” Huang said. Before her wedding ceremony on October 22, Huang had sent the ex-colleague a wedding invitation followed by a digital invitation via WeChat, “but he did not show up on my wedding day,” Huang added. After asking him why he failed to attend, Huang demanded that he return the 400 yuan she had given him previously, but he failed to reply. Eventually, the former workmate said he did not turn up because he thought the invitation was not authentic. “You should return the cash gift. It is all about reciprocity. You can be absent, but not the gifts.” However, he never did return the cash. What do you think of this? Let us know in the comments. Also read: You are What You Eat! Woman in China “Turns Orange” After Eating Carrots as Snack for 3 Month
Malaysia Headlines
