Woman Claims Parents Physically Abused Her Due to Interracial Relationship

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman named Dong Yi claimed that her parents physically abused her due to her relationship with a Malay man. The incident occurred when Dong Yi shared her ordeal in an interview with the online media outlet SAYS. According to Dong Yi, the trouble began two months ago when she introduced her 22-year-old boyfriend, Emiri, to her family

. Living with her parents and three siblings in Ipoh, Perak, Dong Yi noticed a sudden change in her family’s attitude towards her relationship. They allegedly started displaying racist behaviour and repeatedly scolded her for dating someone from her race. Violence and Harassment Follows Escape from Abusive Family On the night of 8 August, during a discussion about her relationship, Dong Yi claimed that her parents became increasingly agitated and resorted to violence. She described how her father and brothers physically assaulted her, leaving scars all over her body. Dong Yi even posted pictures of her injuries on social media. Dong Yi escaped from her family’s home after the incident and sought refuge at a friend’s house. She then contacted Emiri, who travelled from Kuala Lumpur to Ipoh to support her, for help. They went to the hospital and reported the crime to the police

