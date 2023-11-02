Woman charged for post about ex-PM

Tai Zee Sing, 31, was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communication, namely, “Can hired killer kill new prime minister”, with the intention to hurt the feelings of others.

The woman, who is currently pursuing a diploma in Singapore, is alleged to have committed the offence on March 1, 2020. She was charged under Section 223 (1) (a) (ii) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and can be punished under Section 233 (3) of the same Act and face a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, for each charge, and can also be fined a further RM1,000 for each day the offence has continued, if found guilty.

