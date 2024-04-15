Woman argues with gadget shop employee for bringing her dog into the store

KOTA KINABALU: A video of a woman who got into an argument with a gadget shop employee for bringing her pooch into the store went viral recently.ADVERTISEMENT

One of the staff members informed the woman of the store's no-pets policy, but she refused to comply with it and continued to justify her actions. The video of the incident was uploaded by a TikTok user under the username ZetyZarina and had received over 2,000 comments. SPONSORED CONTENT Sabah revenue hits RM6.97 billion: Hajiji says GRS State Government may see full term Kota Kinabalu: The Sabah Government continued its momentum in managing the economy in line with the commitment and spirit of the Sabah Maju Jaya when it posted record high state revenue of RM6.973 billion last year. Read more Stay up-to-date by following Daily Express’s Telegram channel.

* Do you have access to the Daily Express e-paper and online exclusive news? Check out subscription plans available.

Woman Argument Gadget Shop Employee Dog Viral Store Subang Jaya Cable

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police bust online gambling app syndicate posing as IT company in Subang JayaSUBANG JAYA, March 21 — Police detained 84 individuals, including a Thai national, on suspicion of developing online gambling apps for foreign markets, during a raid at a...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Bridgestone Premium tyre retail outlet opened by Vogue Motorsports in USJ19, Subang JayaBridgestone Malaysia has announced the opening of its latest premium tyre retail outlet, Bridgestone Premium in USJ19, Subang Jaya that is operated by Vogue Motorsports. Located at No. 19, Jalan USJ19/4, 47630 Subang Jaya, the …

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

WCT may gain from Subang airport revivalBUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina forward Angel Di Maria received a threat at his family home on the outskirts of Rosario early Monday morning, local media reported, amid a wave of drug-related violence in the city where Lionel Messi also hails from.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

8,000 new jobs for Subang AirportMIAMI (Reuters) - Only 11 players have completed the 'Sunshine Double', winning Indian Wells and the Miami Open back-to-back, but world number one Iga Swiatek comes to Florida looking to join an even more exclusive club of those that have managed a double-double.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

8,000 jobs expected to be created once Subang airport regeneration plan completedThe two separated more than a year ago, according to court papers.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Subang airport revamp will produce 8.7 billion gross output a year once completedSUBANG, March 20 — The revamp of Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS) in Subang, Selangor will produce an expected gross output of RM8.7 billion a year once it is completed...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »