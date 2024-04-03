Wolves fight back to draw 1-1 against Burnley

Burnley's hopes of Premier League survival were dealt another blow despite a brilliant strike by Jacob Bruun Larsen as Wolverhampton Wanderers fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Turf Moor today. Nottingham Forest's 3-1 over Fulham earlier in the evening means that they are in 17th place on 25 points, three ahead of Luton Town in 18th spot and six ahead of second-from-bottom Burnley, while Wolves are 10th on 42 points.

Burnley went ahead in the 37th minute through Bruun Larsen, who met a deep cross on the right from Dara O'Shea with a stunning volley with his instep that flew past the helpless Jose Sa in the Wolves goa

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Premier League refereeing not good enough, says Burnley’s KompanyLONDON, April 1 — Refereeing standards in the Premier League have dropped this season, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said on Monday, joining in widespread criticism of the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Dyche hopes latest Premier League charge against Everton ‘comes to nothing’LONDON, March 29 — Everton manager Sean Dyche is hoping the latest profit and sustainability charge levelled against the Premier League club “comes to nothing”. The Toffees,...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Klopp, Guardiola set for Premier League last dance with title at stakeLONDON, March 9 ― Juergen Klopp and Pep Guardiola face off for the final time in the Premier League on Sunday with the title on the line for two coaches who have defined an...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Havertz takes Arsenal top of Premier League, Man Utd beat EvertonLONDON: Arsenal needed Kai Havertz’s late winner to go top of the Premier League by beating Brentford 2-1 on Saturday as Manchester United kept alive ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Honours even, respect shared, as Klopp and Guardiola Premier League rivalry ends on a highLIVERPOOL, March 11 — And so the curtain came down on one of the greatest Premier League managerial rivalries as Juergen Klopp and Pep Guardiola hugged heartily after their sides...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Liverpool, Man City draw 1-1 to leave Arsenal top of Premier LeagueLiverpool: Arsenal remain top of the Premier League after a titanic tussle between Liverpool and Manchester City ended 1-1 at Anfield on Sunday. Alexi...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »