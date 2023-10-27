With Xiaomi's new HyperOS, your next holiday photo may be AI-generated

. One of the intriguing features of the OS is to use generative AI to stitch your photo with photos of famous locations with your Xiaomi phone.

The way it works is that the tool takes some images of you to generate a model of the person in the photo. With the data, it then can generate and create new photos using the generated data, and images from other locations.Xiaomi showed sample photos during the Xiaomi 14 launch event. The model first took photos of herself to generate the data that the AI could use later on.

Xiaomi also showed an example of generative AI used to fill in data to create a larger image based on a current sample image. The picture of the boy and the dog was originally only focused on the two subjects, but with AI, more information was added around the subjects, making the image larger.Image sample from TELECOM NEWS coverage of Xiaomi 14 launch headtopics.com

This is quite impressive, and it is way more than Google’s new generative AI photo features, which was launched with theto take out unwanted elements in the photo, or with, a few images are taken in rapid succession and the best parts of the photo are spliced into one end photo. Imagine removing a blinking eye with an open eye in the photo.

With Xiaomi, it is actually creating new photos with non-existent information. The question is then – are the photos truly of you going on vacation, or it is just a mind trick played by AI?

Read more:

Soya_Cincau »

Xiaomi 14 series: Brightest 3,000 nits display, Xiaomi HyperOS and will be available globally soonXiaomi launches the first smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and a 3000nit display. Read on to find out more Read more ⮕

Xiaomi Announces TV S Pro Mini LED 85-Inch With HyperOSLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

Xiaomi 14 Pro Debuts As The First Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 And HyperOS Powered PhoneLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

Xiaomi 14 series: Brightest phone display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Leica cameras and first to run on Xiaomi HyperOSXiaomi launches the first smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and a 3000nit display. Read on to find out more Read more ⮕

Xiaomi 14 Is A Compact Flagship With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 And Leica CamerasLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

Xiaomi 14 Ultra grabs EEC Certification along with a new Redmi SmartphoneLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕