Windfall for oil and gas players if Middle East conflict escalates

A military conflict in the Middle East that draws in oil-producing countries like Iran will spike oil prices, say analysts. (AFP pic)

Oil prices spiked sharply early last Friday on news that the US launched airstrikes on two locations in Syria linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Pentagon said this was in retaliation for drone and missile attacks against US bases in the region.

However, it said if the conflict remains confined to just Israel and Hamas, it will likely not have an impact on oil supply and oil prices. "Hence, oil prices may stay at a high level for the moment," he told FMT Business. The price of Brent crude was hovering just above the US$90 per barrel mark at the time of writing.

The onset of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022 saw the price of Brent crude oil increase to an eight-year high of US$140 in March last year as the conflict disrupted global supply chains. More than a fifth of global oil supply flows through this narrow channel, a chokepoint which is 33km wide at its narrowest. Most critically, the shipping lane is a mere 3km wide in either direction.

"There is a clear prospect of windfall gain as Malaysia enjoys energy trade surplus on two fronts – LNG and crude petroleum," he said. Based on the current projection, Malaysia's petroleum reserves are set to last for only another 15 years, he pointed out.

It said that the price of Brent crude oil had stayed elevated at US$86-92 per barrel, and believes it will stay within that range until the end of the year. It added that the near-term petrochemical outlook is expected to remain flat due to higher supply than demand.MIDF Research said that MISC and Bumi Armada would benefit the most from an elevated oil price due to their advantage in floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) and offshore service vessels (OSV).

