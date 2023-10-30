Will govt's decision to deregulate chicken, egg prices be boon or bane to consumers? Only time will tell, experts propose

During the presentation of Budget 2024 on October 13, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim mentioned that the government was contemplating allowing the prices of chicken and eggs to fluctuate, given the current stability in their supply. — Picture by Firdaus LatifKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — It will take some time to assess the impact of the government’s decision to deregulate chicken and egg prices which would be finalised today, several experts have reportedly said.

Adding more, he said industry was “damaged” for the past three years over the past three years due to the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.“With the longest price control period in the history of Malaysia (more than 18 months), many farmers have to cut production due to cash flow issues.

“We are importing 65 per cent of our food and agricultural products. In 2021, this amounted to some RM60 billion and in 2022, it was RM70 billion. We should try to produce more domestic products to cater to the people and contain the pricing. headtopics.com

Nivas said the impact of allowing chicken and egg prices to fluctuate would directly impact the majority of households and diminish the purchasing power of the people. Also weighing on the same matter, Consumers Association of Penang education officer NV Subbarow said the government should maintain its price controls on chicken and eggs, just as it does for other goods.

“Consumers are not happy to allow the prices to float as they fear some traders would take this opportunity to increase prices by saying chicken feed prices have gone up. During the presentation of Budget 2024 on October 13, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim mentioned that the government was contemplating allowing the prices of chicken and eggs to fluctuate, given the current stability in their supply. headtopics.com

