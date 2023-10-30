Will college libraries go the way of bookshops?

OCTOBER 24 — Here’s an open secret any visitor to any library inside a Malaysian university or college will know within five minutes of entering it: People don’t read books in these places anymore.A library nowadays is where students go to “chill”, to spend three hours checking their WhatsApps or posting photos on Instagram. Assuming the chairs or sofas are comfy enough, it’s also where students (and lecturers) go to catch some shut eye.

Another purpose of a college library today is to provide meeting cum discussion space. In many universities, students reserve consultation rooms so half a dozen or so people can brainstorm ideas for an upcoming assignment or society event.Advertisement

Just like a phone today is hardly a device we use to “make and receive phone calls” any more and Popular is less a bookshop than a stationery shop which happens to sell books, perhaps we can celebrate the breaking up and expanding of this concept we’ve labelled the “library” for decades.But it’s also possible that these changes go too far. headtopics.com

But what if e-books and e-articles are also being read less and less frequently? What if reading simply isn’t what it used to be? Wouldn’t this eat at the very heart of that entity we know as a library?

However, what if 90 per cent of what the media students want can be accessed online via their devices? What then? What role would the library continue to play other than being a) a custodian of e-databases (which will require way smaller physical spaces) and b) a physical repository of materials which somehow cannot be downloaded or viewed online, surely a set of items which are decreasing in number every... headtopics.com

New 13-inch MacBook Pro unlikely to arrive at Apple’s October 30 eventApplе M3 MacBook Pro 13-inch is unlikely to be announced at 'Scary Fast' event on October 30, but larger models will arrive. Read more ⮕

The Best Leica-Branded Xiaomi Smartphone Cameras (October 2023)Latest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals Read more ⮕

HUAWEI nova 11 SE confirmed to launch this 31 OctoberAfter being in the rumour mills for a while, HUAWEI has finally revealed the release date for its latest mid-range offering, the HUAWEI nova 11 SE. Taking place Read more ⮕

Dutch PM Rutte expresses interest in Nato top jobThe alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, is due to step down in October 2024. Read more ⮕

‘Tiger Stripes’: Exuberant coming-of-age Cannes award-winner celebrates teenage autonomy (and anatomy)OCTOBER 28 — In case you missed this historically important bit of news back in May, a Malaysian film has finally managed to bag a major award at an important sidebar of the... Read more ⮕

Malaysian singer-actor ALVN makes strides in fashion and music on the global stage (VIDEO)KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Malaysian singer and actor ALVN, formerly known as Alvin Chong, has been making waves in the fashion and music world. ALVN is a multitalented artist, the... Read more ⮕