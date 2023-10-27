Why young people in China are signing up to senior citizens' universities

Look in the mirror, Fahmi tells PAS for labelling as ‘alarmist’ PM Anwar’s claim of being threatened by European MPs over Palestine
BEIJING, Oct 27 ― Young people in China have found the ideal solution for practicing an artistic or cultural activity without breaking the bank: taking courses at senior citizens' universities.
Surprising as it may seem, China is home to numerous universities for senior citizens. These institutions offer lifelong learning opportunities to older people, as well as leisure activities and training courses, improving their quality of life and reducing their social isolation. There are more than 76,000 of them across the country, according to the daily newspaper, Global Times, which cites data from China's National Committee on Aging.
While the students who attend these education establishments are generally over 55, learners who are much younger are now appearing in the student body. Such is the case of Shiqi, a 27-year-old woman who recently enrolled at Beijing's Open University for the Elderly to take yoga and ballet classes, according to Sixth Tone magazine. She says she's the youngest in her class, which is not something she dislikes.And Shiqi is not an isolated case.
While the heads of these educational establishments welcome this (modest) rejuvenation of their student body, Chinese internet users are far more critical. Some of them are alarmed that twenty-somethings are depriving older people of the resources supposedly intended for them. ― ETX Studio