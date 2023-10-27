Why white is a good cabinet colour for your home

Cabinets come in all shapes, sizes and colours, too! Selecting the right material and colour may be one of the most important decisions to make when designing the overall look and feel of your kitchen.

When considering renovating or creating a new kitchen, what is the best cabinet colour? These days, more than ever, the answer is white. Not considered bland, boring or low end, white remains a popular and desired choice for homeowners looking to create a timeless and elegant look that will also create a neutral palette.White cabinets paired with walnut wood help add an interesting sense of contrast.➤ White cabinets can be dressed up or dressed down.➤ White cabinets can also work well with nearly any hardware style.

➤ White cabinetry is versatile and won’t clash with existing flooring, furniture or finishes in areas such as countertops.White cabinetry matched with darker countertops creates contrast and a sense of luxury.➤ Hire a professional to properly measure and install your cabinetry.➤ Invest in good quality cabinetry made of solid hardwood. Cabinets should last for decades.➤ Invest in elements that may improve functionality like interior drawer inserts or cabinet dividers. headtopics.com

White cabinets against a white marble backsplash and countertop help make this open kitchen feel bright and airy.White cabinets paired with stainless steel appliances creates an appealing and neutral complement.

