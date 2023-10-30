Why Philippines abstained from United Nations resolution

The Philippines is among 45 countries that abstained from the non-binding resolution at the UN General Assembly. A total of 120 members voted in favour, while 14 others voted against it.The resolution, co-sponsored by Jordan and nearly 50 other countries, centred largely on the dire humanitarian situation in sealed-off Gaza as Israel presses on with its bombardment and prepares for an assault into the territory.

The representative of the Philippine Permanent Mission to the UN added that the country is concerned at the “massive destruction of health and medical facilities that further increases the unnecessary human suffering.

The Philippines urged “all parties to elevate dialogue as the primary tool for a peaceful and lasting resolution.” “We paved a way for the good passage of many Jews and saved them during . The main reason we have preferential treatment with Tel Aviv and we are not required a visa when visiting their country,” Cabalza said in an online exchange. Israel has also been a supplier of artillery and armoured vehicles to the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Ambassador Ilan Fluss is quoted in media reports in May that his country wants to play a “major part” in the ongoing modernisation of the AFP. headtopics.com

Implementation of a 2014 peace agreement — including the creation of the Bangsamoro autonomous region — meant to correct centuries of historical injustice is still ongoing in Marawi City in the Bangsamoro region six years since fighting between security forces and the terrorist Maute group that laid siege to it in 2017.

Cabalza said the Philippines’ abstention “should be reviewed” as the humanitarian needs of Palestinian civilians pile up. “Support for the right to defend itself has limitations as not to abuse and curtail human rights and atrocities of war. Military might does not justify the end,” he said. headtopics.com

