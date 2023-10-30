'Why can't I talk about politics? I'm a citizen too': TMJ says monarchy still has a role

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim has today insisted that the royal institution in this country still has a role to play as a check-and-balance mechanism on the political system.

“Why am I not allowed to talk about politics? For me, we do not get involved in politics but in terms of sharing knowledge and perspective, it’s okay. Malaysia practises a system of constitutional monarchy where the authority of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is bound by the Federal Constitution, and exercises his powers on the advice of the prime minister and the Cabinet.

Taking the Middle East as an example, he claimed countries with monarchies were generally more stable in comparison to those that did not have a royal system in place. Asked on the relevance of the monarchy system by Khairy, Tunku Ismail expressed that the monarchy system remains relevant, but changes are needed. headtopics.com

Peserta Himpunan 10,000 Solidariti Palestin banjiri Kuala LumpurFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

Jenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esokJenazah Badrul Muhayat dibawa pulang ke Kuala Lumpur, dikebumi di Sentul pagi esok Read more ⮕

Anwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusan walaupun tidak populisAnwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusan walaupun tidak populis - TMJ Read more ⮕

Anwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusanAnwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusan - TMJ Read more ⮕

“Kita Perlu Orang Yang Bagus Untuk Memimpin” – TMJ Dedah Rahsia Di Sebalik Pelantikan KJMenurut TMJ, baginda dan KJ mempunyai talian persahabatan yang erat selain TMJ mempunyai latar belakang sebagai askar tidak akan meninggalkan sesiapa di belakang. Read more ⮕

Anwar needs to execute, lacks decisiveness, says TMJTunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim also says the prime minister does not have a good team. Read more ⮕