HEAD TOPICS

WHO concerned by report of evacuation warning to Gaza al-Quds hospital

 / Source: malaymail

GENEVA, Oct 29 —The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said today that reports the Palestinian Red Crescent had received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately...

Source

malaymail

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on website X(formerly Twitter) that reports of an evacuation were 'deeply concerning'. — AFP picGENEVA, Oct 29 —The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said today that reports the Palestinian Red Crescent had received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip were “deeply concerning”.

“The Palestinian Red Crescent report of evacuation threats to Al-Quds hospital in Gaza is deeply concerning,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X.

Malaysia Headlines

Read more:malaymail »

Palestinian Red Crescent says Israel asks it to immediately evacuate al-Quds hospitalGAZA, Oct 29 — The Palestinian Red Crescent said today it has received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip. “Since... Read more ⮕

Without connectivity in Gaza, bread aid ‘no longer guaranteed’: UN Food AgencyGENEVA: The knockout of telephone and internet access in Gaza means that even bread is not guaranteed, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned Saturday.... Read more ⮕

Without connectivity in Gaza, bread aid ‘no longer guarantee’: UN Food AgencyGENEVA: The knockout of telephone and internet access in Gaza means that even bread is not guaranteed, the World Food Programme (WFP) warned Saturday.... Read more ⮕

Almost half of Israelis oppose ‘immediate’ Gaza ground invasion49% of respondents said it would be better to wait before launching an offensive. Read more ⮕

Protesters shut New York's Grand Central, seeking Gaza ceasefireNEW YORK, Oct 28 ― Hundreds of protesters demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas forced the closure yesterday of Grand Central Terminal, one of New York City's... Read more ⮕

Human Rights Watch: Gaza info blackout 'risks providing cover for mass atrocities'JERUSALEM, Oct 28 ― The near-total telecommunications blackout in Gaza amid Israel's ongoing bombardment of the Palestinian territory risks providing cover for mass... Read more ⮕