WHO concerned by report of evacuation warning to Gaza al-Quds hospital

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on website X(formerly Twitter) that reports of an evacuation were 'deeply concerning'. — AFP picGENEVA, Oct 29 —The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said today that reports the Palestinian Red Crescent had received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip were “deeply concerning”.

“The Palestinian Red Crescent report of evacuation threats to Al-Quds hospital in Gaza is deeply concerning,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X.

