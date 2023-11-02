WHO chief calls for full medical, fuel aid access to Gaza ‘NOW’

“No words can describe our concern for the patients who have just lost the only possibility to receive lifesaving cancer treatment or palliative care,“ Anadolu Agency reported Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

“I urge and I plead - for full medical and fuel aid access NOW! The more we wait, the more we put these fragile lives at risk,“ Tedros said. The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only public hospital for cancer patients in the Gaza Strip, went out of service due to Israeli attacks and fuel shortage, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Wednesday.

“As of today, the hospital is out of service, as a result of the shortage of fuel and the several attacks that affected the facility. This is the only public hospital for cancer patients in the Gaza Strip, and now dozens of cancer patients’ lives are at serious risk,“ the MSF said on X.

It said that Israeli authorities continue to prevent the entry of fuel into Gaza, which is essential for powering hospitals, adding that hospitals and healthcare facilities are also being attacked during this “horrific onslaught.”

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 8,796 Palestinians and injuring more than 22,000 others since Oct 7. Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for the 2.3 million residents in Gaza due to the Israeli siege.-Bernama-AA

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Tentera Israel bergerak perlahan di Gaza, Hamas balas serangan darat ZionisGaza terkini: Tentera Israel bergerak perlahan di Gaza, Hamas balas serangan darat Zionis

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Kereta kebal Israel mara ke barat laut GazaGaza terkini: Kereta kebal Israel mara ke barat laut Gaza walaupun semalam dikatakan berjaya dihalang oleh pejuang Hamas.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Gaza menjadi kawasan perkuburan untuk kanak-kanakGaza terkini: Gaza menjadi kawasan perkuburan untuk kanak-kanak selian mangsa serangan mereka juga alami dihaidrasi.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Israel cuba ‘memisahkan’ utara Gaza dari selatanGaza terkini: Israel cuba 'memisahkan' utara Gaza dari selatan tentera Israel kini berada di jalan utama Salah al-Din dan al-Rasheed,

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Kanada seru gencatan sementara dalam perang GazaGaza terkini: Kanada seru gencatan sementara dalam perang Gaza walaupun negara itu berkecuali ketika resolusi PBB.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Iran mungkin campur tangan di Gaza melalui Hizbullah, kata penganalisisGaza terkini: Iran mungkin campur tangan di Gaza melalui Hizbullah, kata penganalisis kerana mereka tidak mahu Israel tewaskan Hamas.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕