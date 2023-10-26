White House: Russia is executing soldiers who refuse to follow orders

FILE PHOTO: Russian conscripts called up for military service line up before their departure for garrisons as they gather at a recruitment centre in Simferopol, Crimea, April 25, 2023. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak/File Photo

"We have information that the Russian military has been actually executing soldiers who refuse to follow orders," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. Representatives from the Kremlin, the Russian defense ministry, and the Russian embassy to the United States did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the issue.

But referring to the latest military aid package to Ukraine of $150 million, Antonov branded the U.S. move as"provocative and inflammatory actions in the international arena that look more like pouring oil on the fire" than trying to ease conflict. headtopics.com

Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday that Russian forces were disregarding heavy losses and pressing on with a drive to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka.

Read more:

staronline »