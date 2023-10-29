White House: Israel should take every precaution to distinguish between terrorists and civilians

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to 'rein in' extremist Jewish settler violence against innocent people in the West Bank. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Oct 29 — The US believes Israel should take every means possible to distinguish between Palestinian civilians and Hamas militants in its military operation in Gaza, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said today.

In an interview with CNN, Sullivan also called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “rein in” extremist Jewish settler violence against innocent people in the West Bank. — Reuters

