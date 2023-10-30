What Does the Slogan ‘From The River To The Sea, Palestine Will Be Free’ Mean?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Irrespective of nationality or religion, worldwide audiences vehemently denounce the inhumane actions of the Zionist regime in Palestine. Understanding the Slogan This slogan, frequently heard at rallies and shared on social media, carries a deeper significance.

Ustaz Izmir Fareez The preacher also delves into the history of Palestine, detailing the era when it was part of a larger entity called “Greater Syria” or “Syam,” including regions like Palestine, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon. headtopics.com

In 1948, Palestine came under Israeli control, and Israel gradually extended its dominion, a situation that persists to this day.

