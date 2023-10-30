What does it take to be a good team leader?

Experts have set out to determine the qualities inherent in a good team leader. (Envato Elements pic)

Researchers in Germany and the United States set out to determine the qualities inherent in a good team leader – a position that can be somewhat ambiguous. After all, a team leader cannot behave like a hierarchical superior and indiscriminately delegate tasks to teammates. They are an employee like any other, even if they are responsible for the success of a project and the performance of a group.

They argue that the most effective work teams could be those that choose their leader. To reach this conclusion, they conducted an experiment with 123 volunteers who were randomly divided into 41 groups of three.

The participants were then asked to complete a questionnaire to determine the role of each team member in the communication chain. In particular, they had to determine who would be the central link, i.e. the person who would ensure that information flowed smoothly within the same working group.

Teams function most efficiently when led by someone they selected themselves, researchers suggest. (Envato Elements pic) In both cases, the researchers claimed that the decision had been taken randomly. The purpose of this subterfuge was to ensure that the teams who had "chosen" their leader did not feel they had an advantage.

In addition, the groups most effective in carrying out the task in hand were those who had “chosen” their leader.

