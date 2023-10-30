Weak Government Strategy is Key Barrier to Energy Transition: Survey

This is among the findings of a survey conducted by the Sustainable Energy Association of Singapore (SEAS). 64% of respondents also cited weak government strategies as the top barrier to the energy transition followed by difficulty in implementing cross-border initiatives.

Among the key findings, respondents are confident that over the next 10 years, the greatest progress will be in renewable energy production (27%), while, in contrast, less than 10% of respondents believe there will be advancements in policy and governance.

Also of interest is the ongoing discussion around the realities of an ASEAN power grid to enhance cross-border energy trade and connectivity. On making an ASEAN common power grid a reality, respondents showed unanimous agreement in stating that greater cross-border collaboration was required with an ASEAN-wide treaty (70%), cross-border consortiums (72%) and bilateral country agreements (71%) as top solutions. headtopics.com

The cost of financing the energy transition is also a key concern with over 63% of respondents stating that green finance pipelines including subsidies from Western countries would be a key enabler, while collaboration between the public, financial and regulatory sectors, as well as government incentives to drive down energy transition costs, were cited as the topmost ways to unlock green financing.

Edwin Khew, Chairman of SEAS said, “Aside from the clarion call for governance and the development of a committed green finance pipeline of green projects, Singapore was also voted the leader in efforts to drive the region’s energy transition. We believe there is a great opportunity for Singapore to play the role of a catalyst in advancing ASEAN’s Net Zero goals”. headtopics.com

The survey was released ahead of the just concluded Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES) held in Singapore from the 24By Digital News Asia December 12, 2022

Disabled Girl Eerah Proves Determination Is KeyJaheerah Nadzri has over 500,000 followers on TikTok. Read more ⮕

Johari Ghani: Changing from SST to GST in short time not advisable, preparation is keyKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Former Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani reportedly said changing tax policies without providing sufficient notice to the Rakyat is not... Read more ⮕

Premier: Sarawak’s MASwings acquisition will allow international visitors to fly in directly for key eventsKUCHING, Oct 28 — Sarawak’s acquisition of MASwings would enable international visitors to fly directly here to attend feature events organised by state, said Premier Tan... Read more ⮕

Community awareness key role in achieving Sarawak’s Sustainable Development Goals, says Dr Sim Kui HianKOTA SAMARAHAN, Oct 30 — Community awareness on environmental sustainability can help accelerate Sarawak’s efforts towards achieving its Sustainable Development Goals... Read more ⮕

Israeli hostage families demand government explanation of Gaza strikesJERUSALEM: Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas fighters in Gaza today demanded an immediate government explanation about the fate of the captives after the army intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory. Read more ⮕

Israeli hostage families demand government explanation of Gaza strikesJERUSALEM, Oct 28 — Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas fighters in Gaza today demanded an immediate government explanation about the fate of the captives after the army... Read more ⮕