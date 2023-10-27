We’re unaware of Quek Leng Chan’s stake disposal plan, says Southern Steel

Quek Leng Chan-controlled Hong Leong Group stands to reap as much as RM956 million from the reported disposal of a 70% stake in Southern Steel Bhd.

It said this in a local bourse filing today in response to a query by Bursa Malaysia regarding reports of the planned share disposal which had surfaced on Wednesday. “The company, having made due inquiry with its board of directors, its major shareholder and all such other persons reasonably familiar with the matter, wishes to confirm that as of the date of this announcement, it is not aware of any agreement involving the company entered into by the major shareholder which requires disclosure pursuant to Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Securities,” the filing read.

People familiar with the matter said the conglomerate with its advisers are working on the planned divestment for a deal that could value Southern Steel between RM478 million and RM956 million. Additionally, Southern Steel said it will make the necessary announcement to Bursa when it becomes aware of any material development involving the matter, in compliance with its obligations under the Main Market Listing Requirements. headtopics.com

