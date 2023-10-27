We’re sorry, says Big Pharmacy over racist ad

“We recognise the hurtful and offensive nature of this content, and claim full responsibility for our lack of due diligence,” said a representative when asked for comment by FMT.“The content in question goes against our values of diversity and inclusivity and we have taken immediate steps to address this issue internally to ensure that such a situation does not happen again.

The video, which had gone viral, was criticised on X for being racist and offensive to the Hindu religion.“Who on earth cleared this for production? Really surprised how multiple people said YES let’s make this ad and degrade one of the most important aspects of a religion to sell Panadol,” said @MindMechanicxyz.

“Really not acceptable. It’s a branded video. What on earth are the clients thinking?” asked another @jawagars. Daily Express Malaysia * Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss. headtopics.com

* Do you have access to the Daily Express e-paper and online exclusive news? Check out subscription plans available.

Read more:

DailyExpress_MY »

We’re sorry, says Big Pharmacy over racist adWe have always been committed to inclusion and respect, says company in apology. Read more ⮕

Iklan ‘rasis’ cetus kontroversi, Big Pharmacy mohon maafSyarikat farmasi itu memohon maaf atas ‘kelemahan usaha wajar’ di pihaknya. Read more ⮕

19 kakitangan akademik UMS terima kenaikan gred, pangkatPETALING JAYA: Seramai 19 kakitangan akademik terima kenaikan pangkat dan gred di Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS). Read more ⮕

19 kakitangan akademik UMS terima kenaikan gred, pangkatPETALING JAYA: Seramai 19 kakitangan akademik terima kenaikan pangkat dan gred di Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS). Read more ⮕

Big Xbox Shakeup Might Avoid Another Redfall DebacleMatt Booty will now have a more direct role overseeing ZeniMax and Bethesda Game Studios Read more ⮕

The secret behind unlocking big sales in ecommerceA fugitive Vietnamese businesswoman was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Thursday, her second sentence in absentia as the country's communist authorities push on with an anti-corruption purge. Read more ⮕