We’re sorry, says Big Pharmacy over racist ad

KUALA LUMPUR: Big Pharmacy has issued an apology in response to harsh online backlash to an advertisement by an influencer mocking Indian people.

“We recognise the hurtful and offensive nature of this content, and claim full responsibility for our lack of due diligence,” said a representative when asked for comment by FMT. “The content in question goes against our values of diversity and inclusivity and we have taken immediate steps to address this issue internally to ensure that such a situation does not happen again.”MORE TO COME

