We’re committed to paying Bertam Valley victims compensation, says TNB

The Bertam Valley in Cameron Highlands was flooded after TNB released water from the dam three times in October 2013. (Bernama pic)
PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has given the assurance that it will fulfill its obligation to compensate the victims of the 2013 Bertam Valley flood tragedy. TNB said it acknowledges its liability, adding that it was essential for the company to respect and follow established legal procedures when determining compensation.
"Rest assured, the assessment of damages will take place at the High Court on Jan 18, 2024, which is a significant step toward a resolution. "As a responsible and caring organisation, TNB is committed to supporting and facilitating the compensation process as soon as the High Court reaches its decision," it said in a statement.
TNB issued the statement in response to DAP's Tanah Rata MP Ho Chi Yang, who, on behalf of the 70 victims, called for prompt settlement of the compensation after a decade-long wait on Wednesday. Ho said the victims had suffered significant financial losses and accused TNB of dragging its feet in paying the compensation.
In 2015, the victims sued TNB for negligence in managing the Ringlet reservoir at the Sultan Abu Bakar Dam after it released water from the dam thrice, resulting in floods in October 2013. Three years later, the High Court found TNB guilty of negligence. Subsequently, the Court of Appeal and Federal Court upheld the ruling.