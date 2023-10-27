We might not get the Apple Watch Ultra 3 next year - What happened to the new tech?

If you are a huge fan of the Apple Watch series, this rumour might surprise you. According to reliable Apple chain analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has yet to work on the latest variant. That means Apple Watch Ultra 3 might not arrive in 2024.

For your information, this progress is “unusual” for a huge brand like Apple. At this point in 2022, Apple has already begun working on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Kuo also says that if Apple does not start by this December, then it will be confirmed that the Ultra 3 variant won’t arrive in 2024.

In addition, Kuo suggested that Apple might need more time to develop"innovative health management features", ensure"the manufacturability of new features", and address issues relating to Micro LED production. If the Ultra 3 series doesn’t arrive in 2024, we could expect a decline in shipment for the Apple Watch by 20%-30%. headtopics.com

With these rumours, you might want to take them with a pinch of salt. After all, nothing is confirmed at this point. As of now, we wait. What are your thoughts on this news? Stay tuned for more information and updates like this at TechNave!

