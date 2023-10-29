Water surge: Public advised to be on high alert with onset of monsoon

: The public has been asked to be on high alert when participating in activities that pose a risk for the water surge phenomenon.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin said this is due to the onset of the Northeast Monsoon where higher-than-usual rainfall is expected, beginning November until March next year.

“In Perak, there are seven hotspots to take note of, namely Sg. Bil Behrang, Sg. Dang, Sg. Kg Ruah Bt. 7, Sg. Lata Kijang, Sg. Lata Iskandar, Sg. Ulu Slim and Sg. Trolak,” he said at JBPM’s Perak-level Fire Safety Carnival here today. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Abdul Wahab said JBPM will continue to educate the public on safety awareness, especially on fires. He said this initiative will be strengthened through the policies under Malaysia MADANI introduced by the Local Government and Housing Ministry (KPKT) via the Fire Learning Hub Centre at fire stations across the country.

This initiative was refined during the KPKT’s Strategic Plan Refinement Workshop 2023-2025, he added. Today’s event, attended by more than 4,000 visitors, featured various activities such as a colouring contest, fire safety awareness talks and demonstrations, quizzes, an exhibition and more.-BernamaFinance ministry recommends creating new finance, entrepreneurial subject at secondary school level headtopics.com

Hospital KPJ Ipoh pusat pakar pesakit strok pertama di PerakHospital Pakar KPJ Ipoh di sini menjadi hospital pertama yang mempunyai pusat pakar strok pertama di negeri ini. Read more ⮕

Generosity Shines At Ipoh Cooking Competition As Funds Are Raised For A Touching CauseThe funds raised during this memorable evening will contribute to constructing the Central Christian Church in Selangor. Read more ⮕

Anthony Loke: Proposal to build new airport in Ipoh needs approval from National Physical Planning CouncilAdvertisementAdvertisement IPOH, Oct 29 — The proposed construction of a new airport needs to be discussed in the National Physical Planning Council (NPPC/MPFN) for its... Read more ⮕

Expanding Ipoh airport more practical than building new one, says LokeThe transport minister says building a new airport will take more time and resources than upgrading the current airport. Read more ⮕

Johor will set up a task force to address water quality in riversMELAKA: A sleeping driver caused his car to sink into the Straits of Malacca after high tide swept up the vehicle. Read more ⮕

Proposed changes to ESAs in Kelantan still at publicity, public participation stageKOTA BHARU: The proposed changes to the development plan involving environmentally sensitive areas (ESAs) in Kelantan is still at the publicity and pu... Read more ⮕