Water supply woes in Taman Bukit Sepanggar area

The Water Department is monitoring the goings-on at Parklane in the Taman Bukit Sepanggar area, in view of the supply woes which have beset the neighbourhood. Over 112 consumers on Lorong Bukit Sepanggar 1, Lorong Bukit Sepanggar 1A, Lorong Bukit Sepanggar 2 and Lorong Bukit Sepanggar 2A have been struggling to get by since December 9, with tap water reduced to a trickle at some homes while not a drop was available at others.

Over the past fortnight, many of these individuals had resorted to checking into hotels, going to the mosque in the town or using the toilets at their workplace just to take a bath. One aggrieved homeowner wrote to Hotline about the hardships which she and her neighbours had been facing due to the unreliable supply. A copy of her letter was forwarded to the Department





DailyExpress_MY » / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Water Department Takes Measures to Prevent Water Supply IssuesWater Department staff have been asked to be more mindful of any irregularities involving the equipment at its pump-house along Jalan Sepanggar to minimise the likelihood of apartment-dwellers at Taman Seri Maju spending Christmas without tap-water.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Get into the Festive Spirit at Pavilion Bukit JalilDiscover how Pavilion Bukit Jalil can help you simplify your holiday to-do list with their festive offerings.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur Bukit Jalil Introduces Exclusive Private Dining ExperienceHyatt Place Kuala Lumpur Bukit Jalil recently introduced its exclusive Private Dining experience specially curated to bring joy, connection, and a dash of culinary magic to your celebratory plans.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Water Department and Papar District Council Address Road IssuesThe Water Department is dealing with a leaking pipe, while the Papar District Council has built a drain to upgrade a road. Both actions are in response to feedback about traffic hazards and inconvenience caused by damaged asphalt.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

As one-year anniversary event kicks off at Bukit Jalil, youths give Madani govt an A for effort (VIDEO)KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The first day of the Madani Government One-Year Anniversary Programme kicked off today with hundreds of visitors filling the compound of Bukit Jalil...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

PROTON Launches S70 Sedan, Expanding its Model LineupMinister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz recently officiated the launch of PROTON’s S70 at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil. The Proton S70 signifies the national car maker’s return to the C-segment sedan market, extending the number of models co-developed with Geely to four.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »