Water supply woes in Manggatal blamed on burst distribution main

A BURST distribution main along Jalan UMS was partly to blame for supply woes which consumers in parts of Manggatal, including University Apartments1 (UA1), University Apartments2 and University Plaza, have been experiencing over the past few days. A Water Department spokesman said a 300-millimetre pipe was found to be leaking on New Year’s Eve night. "From the way the Mid-Steel-Cement-Lined (MSCL) water main was damaged, it looked as if someone had accidentally dug into the pipe," he said.

"However, the third-party contractor, working in this part of the road, has denied any knowledge of this.





