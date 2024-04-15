Water service operator urged to address water supply disruptions in Johor

: The water service operator for Johor , Ranhill SAJ, has been urged to immediately address the issue of water supply disruptions in the state.

“The state government expressed its regret over complaints of water supply disruptions during the Aidifitri celebration. The problem has definitely affected the people’s preparations to celebrate Aidilfitri,” he said in a post on his official Facebook today. He said the complaints received regarding the issue have raised questions about Ranhill SAJ’s ability to deal with the problem.

