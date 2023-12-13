Water Department and Papar District Council Address Road Issues

The Water Department is addressing a leaking distribution pipe beneath Jalan Sepanggar Bay, while the Papar District Council has built a drain on Jalan Taman Limauan to upgrade the Kinarut road. This is in response to feedback about traffic hazards and inconvenience caused by damaged asphalt. Excavation work is being done to access the burst sections of the pipe.





